Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws: Colonial and Inconsistent With The Quran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has the authority to amend these laws. But his actions give no indication that he has any intention of doing so.

Domestically, he has made peace agreements with far-right Islamist organisations, like the TLP and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Additionally, Khan has elections to worry about. The TLP is the third-largest political party in Punjab, the province in which Sialkot is located.

As argued by Tara Kartha, "blasphemy and other extreme issues will now be central to the political noise in the upcoming elections".

Internationally, Khan has been one of the leading voices in what he sees as western Islamophobia (as was clear during the Charlie Hebdo controversy), while completely ignoring his own government's phobia of Hindus, Sikhs, and Ahmadiyyas, among other minorities in Pakistan.

Therefore, despite his condemnation of the Sialkot killing and the arrest of more than 100 suspects, his past statements and actions indicate that Pakistan's blasphemy laws are not only here to stay, but also that he would staunchly defend their existence.

After all, one need only remember what Khan had infamously said while campaigning for the 2018 elections, "we are standing with Section 295-C and will defend it".