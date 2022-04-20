Azaan Row: Maha Home Min Dilip Walse Patil To Meet DGP; Cabinet Meeting at 4

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil is scheduled to meet the state's Director General of Police Rajnish Seth on Wednesday, 20 April, ahead of the Cabinet meeting at 4 pm, to discuss the law and order situation in the state and the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places, ANI reported.

Patil had said on Tuesday that there was no need to go to the Cabinet for issuing guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places in the state. He also said there is no time limit for issuing guidelines as talks with all the stakeholders need to be held first.

On Monday, Patil said that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state would be allowed only with prior permission.