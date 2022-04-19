No Need to Go to Cabinet On Use of Loudspeakers in Public Places: Maha Home Min

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday, 19 April, that there was no need to go to the Cabinet for issuing guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places in the state. He also said there is no time limit for issuing guidelines as talks with all the stakeholders need to be held first.

Patil had said on Monday that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state would be allowed only with prior permission.