Ayodhya Ram Mandir Timings: Visiting Hours, Aarti Time, and How To Book Darshan

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Timings: Here are the darshan timings you should note before booking your slot.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's timings have been mentioned here for interested devotees.

(Photo: TNamita Chauhan/The Quint)

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya was officially opened to the public on Tuesday, 23 January, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the Pran Pratistha ceremony with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to several reports, many devotees gathered in large numbers for darshan from 3 am onwards.

The first morning after the consecration ceremony was very busy as devotees were eagerly waiting to enter the temple and offer prayers.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple is expecting daily visits in large numbers. One should know the Ayodhya Ram Mandir visiting time and aarti time before entering the temple. We have all the latest details for interested devotees who are patiently waiting to visit the temple. Read till the end to know all the timings and plan your visit accordingly.

Here are the Ayodhya Ram Mandir visiting timings, aarti timings, and booking process you should note if you want to visit the place. We have the important details for interested devotees.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Opening and Closing Hours

The visitation hours of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir are 7 am to 11:30 am. The next slot is from 2 pm to 7 pm. Devotees should note the timings before booking their tickets.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti/Darshan Timings

The aarti schedule of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is mentioned below for those who want to know:

  • The Jagaran / Shringar Aarti will take place at 6:30 am. One should note that advance booking is available.

  • The Sandhya Aarti will take place at 7:30 pm. It is important to note that you can book your aarti on the same day. However, you have to first check whether booking is available.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How To Book Darshan Online and Offline

Here are the simple steps you should follow to book your aarti or darshan online:

  • Go to the official booking website.

  • Register your mobile number to receive the latest updates. An OTP will be sent to the number.

  • Go to the 'My Profile' section and select the desired slot.

  • Provide the required credentials and book a pass.

  • You can collect the pass from the temple counter before entering the temple.

To book your darshan offline, you have to visit the camp office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi half an hour before the aarti time. Carry your valid government identity proof and other documents while booking offline.
