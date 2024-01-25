Ayodhya Ram Mandir Timings: Visiting Hours, Aarti Time, and How To Book Darshan

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya was officially opened to the public on Tuesday, 23 January, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the Pran Pratistha ceremony with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to several reports, many devotees gathered in large numbers for darshan from 3 am onwards.

The first morning after the consecration ceremony was very busy as devotees were eagerly waiting to enter the temple and offer prayers.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple is expecting daily visits in large numbers. One should know the Ayodhya Ram Mandir visiting time and aarti time before entering the temple. We have all the latest details for interested devotees who are patiently waiting to visit the temple. Read till the end to know all the timings and plan your visit accordingly.