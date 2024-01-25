Ayodhya Ram Mandir Timings: Visiting Hours, Aarti Time, and How To Book Darshan

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's timings have been mentioned here for interested devotees.
(Photo: TNamita Chauhan/The Quint)
The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya was officially opened to the public on Tuesday, 23 January, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the Pran Pratistha ceremony with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. According to several reports, many devotees gathered in large numbers for darshan from 3 am onwards.
The first morning after the consecration ceremony was very busy as devotees were eagerly waiting to enter the temple and offer prayers.
The Ram Janmabhoomi temple is expecting daily visits in large numbers. One should know the Ayodhya Ram Mandir visiting time and aarti time before entering the temple. We have all the latest details for interested devotees who are patiently waiting to visit the temple. Read till the end to know all the timings and plan your visit accordingly.
Here are the Ayodhya Ram Mandir visiting timings, aarti timings, and booking process you should note if you want to visit the place. We have the important details for interested devotees.
The aarti schedule of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is mentioned below for those who want to know:
The Jagaran / Shringar Aarti will take place at 6:30 am. One should note that advance booking is available.
The Sandhya Aarti will take place at 7:30 pm. It is important to note that you can book your aarti on the same day. However, you have to first check whether booking is available.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to book your aarti or darshan online:
Go to the official booking website.
Register your mobile number to receive the latest updates. An OTP will be sent to the number.
Go to the 'My Profile' section and select the desired slot.
Provide the required credentials and book a pass.
You can collect the pass from the temple counter before entering the temple.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)