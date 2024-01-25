Ram Mandir Event: Mob Tries To Enter Mosque In Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar

A mob tried to enter a mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district on 22 January — the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration day. A procession, carrying saffron flags with them, was playing music on their systems, as they stood outside the mosque in Sant Kabir Nagar’s Mehdawal area. One person in the procession was seen climbing on the gates of the mosque. The mosque, however, had been locked in advance, prior to the procession’s gathering.

A video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media, where the group of men and young boys can be seen dancing in celebrations outside the mosque, and one among them trying to enter the mosque.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Sant Kabir Nagar police has arrested 5 individuals, who are locals from Mehdawal. The accused have been identified as Ganesh Prajapati, Siddhant Jaiswal, Ashok Kumar, Anil, Ramesh.