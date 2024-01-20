Ram Mandir Inauguration: List of States To Observe Holiday on 22 January 2024

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration on 22 January 2024: List of States To Observe Holiday.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Holiday: The most anticipated Ram Mandir Inauguration will take place on Monday, 22 January 2024 in the holy city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of 'Ram Lalla pran-pratishtha' ceremony. Besides, several politicians, saints, and Bollywood celebrities will also grace the occasion.
Several State Governments have declared 22 January as an official holiday so that the employees can participate in the pious occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. In addition, Central Governments have announced a half day holiday for all the institutions run by the Central Government. Some public banks will be closed for half day while others will observe a full day holiday. Let us check out the list of states that will observe a Ram Mandir Inauguration holiday on Monday.
The Ram Mandir Inauguration will take place on Monday, 22 January 2024.
May states in India including Maharashtra will observe a state holiday on Monday, 22 January 2024 on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration.
Following is the list of states that will observe a holiday on 22 January 2024 on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration.
Uttar Pradesh: All educational institutions, government and private offices and banks will observe a holiday in Uttar Pradesh on 22 January 2024 for the grand celebration of Ram Mandir Inauguration.
Madhya Pradesh: All government offices and educational institutions of the state will observe a public holiday.
Goa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared 22 January as public holiday in the state. Therefore, all government organizations and schools will remain closed.
Haryana: To celebrate the Ram Lalla pran-pratishtha, the state will observe a public holiday on 22 January 2024.
Chhattisgarh: All state government run schools, colleges, and institutions will remain closed on the occasion of Ram Mandir Inauguration.
Assam: All the state government run offices and educational institutions will observe a half day holiday.
Maharashtra: The government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on January 22 to celebrate the Ram temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Gujarat: All state government run institutions will observe a half day holiday on 22 January 2024.
Tripura: All the State Government Offices and educational institutions will observe a half day holiday to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.
Odisha: A half day will be observed in State Government Offices and educational institutions on 22 January 2024.
Uttarakhand: All educational institutions will be closed for full day while as the government offices will be shut for half day.
Rajasthan: The government of Rajasthan has declared a half day holiday on the occasion of Ram temple inauguration.
Chandigarh: All offices and institutions will remain closed on 22 January 2024.
Puducherry: A public holiday has been declared in the in the union territory on the occasion of Ram Mandir Inauguration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)