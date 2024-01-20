Ram Mandir Inauguration: List of States To Observe Holiday on 22 January 2024

Following is the list of states that will observe a holiday on 22 January 2024 on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Uttar Pradesh: All educational institutions, government and private offices and banks will observe a holiday in Uttar Pradesh on 22 January 2024 for the grand celebration of Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Madhya Pradesh: All government offices and educational institutions of the state will observe a public holiday.

Goa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared 22 January as public holiday in the state. Therefore, all government organizations and schools will remain closed.

Haryana: To celebrate the Ram Lalla pran-pratishtha, the state will observe a public holiday on 22 January 2024.

Chhattisgarh: All state government run schools, colleges, and institutions will remain closed on the occasion of Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Assam: All the state government run offices and educational institutions will observe a half day holiday.