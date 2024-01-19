SC Judges Who Delivered Ram Mandir Verdict Invited to Temple Inauguration

The five judges, including the current Chief Justice of India (CJI), who delivered the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case over four years ago, have been invited to witness consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, reported PTI.
The invitation was also been extended to over 50 jurists including former Chief Justices, judges and lawyers.
The five-judge bench, comprising then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, current CJI DY Chandrachud and former Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, had ruled in favour of the construction of the temple by a trust.
In the dispute between three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman, the court had directed that Hindus will get the disputed land subject to conditions. The inner and outer courtyards, the five judge SC-bench had said, will be handed over to a Centre-led trust, and a suitable plot of land measuring 5 acres will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board.
Former CJI Gogoi is currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, having been nominated by the President. Former Justice Bobde succeeded Gogoi as the 47th CJI, serving from November 2019 to April 2021.
Justice Ashok Bhushan retired as a Supreme Court judge in July 2021, and Justice Nazeer is currently serving as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.
The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, known as the Pran Pratishtha, is scheduled for 22 January at 12:30 pm.
PM Narendra Modi, along with various dignitaries, is expected to attend the event. Rituals leading up to the consecration ceremony have already commenced at the temple and will culminate on 22 January with the Pran Prathistha ceremony.
Arrangements have also been made for live screenings of the ceremony on large screens at public places across India and abroad.
