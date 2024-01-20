Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Date and Time: 7 Day Rituals & Live Telecast

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya started on January 17 and will conclude on January 22, 2024.

The historic inauguration of the temple which includes the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, will take place between 12:20 PM and 12:45 PM on January 22, 2024. This ceremony involves the infusion of the idol with the divine life force, making it a living representation capable of receiving prayers and bestowing blessings.