Attorney General Disallows Contempt Proceedings Against Kapil Sibal

Attorney General KK Venugopal has declined consent for initiating contempt proceedings against Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal for his last month's statements about the Supreme Court.

Sibal on 6 August made critical statements concerning some recent verdicts of the apex court as a speaker in an event organized in New Delhu.

Venugopal has said that having gone through the entirety of his speech, he finds that Sibal's criticism of the court and the judgements was so that the court may take note of the statements in the larger interest of the justice delivery system.