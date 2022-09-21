Activists, Civil Liberty Groups Demand Urgent Medical Care for Atiq-ur-Rehman

Noting that Rehman's bail application will be heard on Wednesday, 21 September, the letter said that the treatment meted out to him violates both the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (also known as the Nelson Mandela Rules) as well as the right to health for all persons guaranteed under the Constitution.

"The state and its agencies must ensure a prisoner’s right to health and comply with provisions of both Article 21 of the Indian Constitution as well as the Nelson Mandela Rules with respect to all prisoners," the letter said.