Assumed Dead, Woman Returns After Family Cremates Wrong Body

Meanwhile, Girijamma, who was still at the hospital, recovered. According to reports, she wondered why no one had come to take her home and returned on her own on Wednesday.

Her appearance came as a shock to Gaddayya and the rest of his family. The elderly couple is now grieving for their son Ramesh.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded 12,768 new cases of COVID, 15,612 recoveries and 98 deaths in the latest 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 1.43 lakh, the latest bulletin said. The cumulative positive cases have increased to 17.17 lakh, recoveries to 15.62 lakh and deaths to 11,132, it said.

(This article was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)