Body of COVID Patient Thrown in UP River, Two Men Caught on Camera

A video of a dead body of a COVID patient being thrown in the Rapti river by two men, has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on Sunday, 30 May.

The act was filmed by some locals who were in a car while it rained on Friday, 28 May.

This has come at a time when UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s government has made repeated appeals to people to not throw bodies in the rivers of the state and burn them instead. Only in mid May did reports of several bodies floating and being buried near the Ganga were reported.