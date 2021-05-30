Body of COVID Patient Thrown in UP River, Two Men Caught on Camera

A video of a dead body of a COVID patient being thrown in the Rapti river by two men, has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district on Sunday, 30 May.
The act was filmed by some locals who were in a car while it rained on Friday, 28 May.
This has come at a time when UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s government has made repeated appeals to people to not throw bodies in the rivers of the state and burn them instead. Only in mid May did reports of several bodies floating and being buried near the Ganga were reported.
A case has been registered against the family, the police said, according to IANS.
The victim has been identified as a resident of Siddharthnagar, and was admitted in Balrampur on Tuesday, 25 May. He then passed away three days later, on Friday, 28 May.
"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the patient was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, and he died three days later. As per COVID protocol, the body was handed over to his relatives. The relatives threw the body into the river. We have filed a case and strict action will be taken," said Balrampur Chief Medical Officer VB Singh said.
The Chief Medical Officer of Balrampur has confirmed that the body was indeed of a COVID patient, and the relatives were trying to dump it in the river.
A case has been filed against the relatives of the deceased and the body has been handed back to them. SP Balrampur, Hemant Kutiyal, told The Times of India that an FIR under the charges of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act have been registered against the dead person’s family.
(With inputs from IANS and The Times of India)
Published: 30 May 2021,04:02 PM IST