Assam-Nagaland Sign Pact to Deescalate Forces Along Disputed Border

In a major breakthrough in the Assam-Nagaland border dispute, chief secretaries of both states on Saturday, 31 July, signed an agreement to de-escalate forces from two disputed locations on the 512.1 km boundary they share.

The agreements were signed following a meeting between Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and his Nagaland counterpart J Alam in the presence of Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.