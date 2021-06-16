7 Held for Alleged Rape & Murder of 2 Minor Girls in Assam

Seven men were arrested on Tuesday, 15 June, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two minor girls in Assam's Kokrajhar district.
According to PTI, the girls – aged 14 and 16 years – were found hanging from a tree earlier last week.
“Rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved… Feeling a sense of satisfaction that the culprits have been identified,” tweeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
The Assam Police maintain that investigations are still underway. Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said in a press conference that the teenage girls were raped before they were killed.
“Three of the accused were directly involved in the gang-rape and murder of two teenage girls, while four others had tried to destroy the evidences and tried to mislead the police during investigation,” Special DGP Dr LR Bishnoi said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published: 16 Jun 2021,01:17 PM IST