Assam Floods: With 7 More Fatalities Including Children, Death Toll Reaches 88

A motorcyclist wades through a flooded road, in Kamrup district of Assam, on Wednesday, 22 June.
(Photo: PTI)
Seven more deaths, including that of three children, amid floods in Assam were reported on Wednesday, 22 June, taking the death toll to 88 in the state.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Barpeta district has been the worst hit by the floods, affecting more than 12 lakh people till now. Over 26 lakh people have been displaced and are currently seeking refuge in 862 relief camps, reported The Times of India.
With the situation remaining critical for the past week, a total of 55 lakh people across 32 districts have been affected by the floods.
The Assam CM visited flood-affected areas in Chaparmukh, Nampur, and Nalbari districts on Wednesday to take stock of the relief and rescue operations. He also visited the displaced people at Chaparmukh railway station and assured them of all possible help.
He tweeted, "Visited Chaparmukh railway station to interact with flood-affected people taking shelter there and took stock of relief materials provided to them. Assuring them all possible help, I asked district administration to ensure adequate relief to the affected people and be on stand-by."
In another tweet, he said, "As the floodwaters of Kopili have inundated large areas in Nagaon district, necessary steps will be taken to prevent recurrence of similar calamity in the future. NFR General Manager Shri Ashul Gupta along with other senior Govt officials accompanied me during my visit."
Nagaon district was severely affected by floods with over 4,57,381 people being impacted by the deluge, and 15,188 people have taken shelter in 147 relief camps, as per PTI.
The CM is also scheduled to visit Silchar to review the prevailing flood situation.
The Centre also sent additional NDRF teams to Silchar town in Barak Valley, which is witnessing its worst floods yet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 18 June, took stock of the situation and assured “all possible support” to the state from the Centre.
The flood situation in three districts of the Barak Valley – Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi – remained critical with rising water levels of the Barak and Kushiara rivers inundating more areas of the valley, said officials.
Almost 90 percent of the area of the state has been affected by floods since pre-monsoon showers wreaked havoc last month.
(With inputs from PTI and The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)