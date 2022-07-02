Assam Floods: With 14 More Deaths, Toll Rises to 173; Over 29 Lakh Affected

Assam Floods caused 14 more death on Friday, 1 July
Fourteen more people have died, as Assam's flood situation worsened on Friday, 1 July, taking the death toll to 173. As per the daily flood report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the deaths reported on Friday include seven males, one female and six children.
Out of the 14, six deaths were reported in Chahar district, three in Nagaon, two in Barpeta, and one each in Karimganj, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur, the report added.
Rivers flowing above danger level include Kopili (Dharamtul), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Burhidihing (Chenimari(Khowang)), and Brahmaputra (Dhubri, Tezpur, Neamatig).
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Bethukandi dyke on river Barak in Cachar district to review "ongoing reconstruction activities being undertaken on breached locations." He further instructed officials to ensure that good quality raw material is used.
He also visited flood relief camps in Silchar and Karimganj and assured help to the affected people. Around 3 lakh people have taken shelter in 563 relief camps, the daily report added.
It also noted that a total of 2,450 villages under 88 revenue circles have been affected due to the floods.
An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) also visited seven of the flood-affected districts to assess the damage.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)