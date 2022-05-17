Assam Floods: At Least 7 Dead So Far, Over 2 Lakh People Affected
Hojai and Cachar are the worst hit, with 78,157 and 51,357 people affected population respectively.
At least seven people have died as floods continue to affect over 2 lakh people in 24 districts of Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday, 17 May.
A total of 2,02,385 people have been affected by the deluge so far, with Hojai and Cachar being the worst hit, with 78,157 and 51,357 people affected population respectively. Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Dima-Hasao have also been severely hit.
Two flood-related deaths were reported from the Cachar district, while three people died due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in the hill district of Dima Hasao, which has got cut off from the rest of the state.
Communication channels, Rail and road links have got snapped in Dima Hasao, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.
The bulletin further informed that 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 districts had been affected so far.
Meanwhile, the flood situation worsened in the Bherbheri area and Kampur of Nagaon District. People were forced to leave their houses in Kampur. Meanwhile, rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire services are currently underway in Bherbhari.
"Situation here is tense. SDRF & emergency services are helping. We are using local boats for rescue. There are several villages which have been affected. Extensive rain is causing this flood," Bipin Borah, a police official of Doboka circle, was quoted as saying by ANI.
55 Relief Camps Opened in 7 Districts
The government has opened 55 relief camps in seven districts, which are currently sheltering 32,959 people. Twelve relief distribution centres are also operational in different affected districts.
The rescue work in the flood-hit areas is being carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, besides locals.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, embankments have been breached at 16 locations in different districts. In several areas, roads, bridges and houses have been partially or completely damaged.
“Due to landslides, the district cannot be approached from outside. All roads and railways leading to Haflong is blocked since 15 May,” the bulletin said.
Rescue Efforts
A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) release in Guwahati informed that the evacuation process of 2,800 passengers stranded in two trains had been completed on Monday. The trains were stranded along the Lumding- Badarpur section in Dima Hasao for the last two days due to landslides and waterlogging on tracks.
The Indian Air Force airlifted several passengers even as incessant rain hampered the rescue operations, which were on since Saturday.
“Having rescued and evacuated all the passengers, the Railways is now putting its efforts in restoring the damaged line and re-starting the train services to South Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram,” it said.
The bulletin further said that the New Haflong Railway Station was completely inundated with debris. An empty passenger train at the station had also been washed off from the tracks due to the landslide.
Around 18 trains have been cancelled so far, and more than ten short-terminated as work for the restoration of the damaged railway tracks is underway.
