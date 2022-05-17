Assam Floods: At Least 7 Dead So Far, Over 2 Lakh People Affected

Two flood-related deaths were reported from the Cachar district, while three people died due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in the hill district of Dima Hasao, which has got cut off from the rest of the state.

Communication channels, Rail and road links have got snapped in Dima Hasao, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.

The bulletin further informed that 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 districts had been affected so far.