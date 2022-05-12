This Woman From Assam Is Going Viral as Alia Bhatt’s Doppelganger

Alia Bhatt's doppelganger shared a recent video on Instagram.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Celesti (@celesti.bairagey on Instagram) recently posted a lip-sync video to a song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai recreating Alia Bhatt's look from Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Social media users pointed out how similar she looked to actor Alia Bhatt and even complimented her performance. Celesti, dressed in a white saree with pink floral print, danced to a remixed version of 'Kab Tak Chup Baithe'.
She completed the look with jhumkas, a bindi, and shades, which are part of Alia's signature style in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Celesti, who hails from Assam, is well-known for being Alia Bhatt's doppelganger. She regularly posts videos on social media and one from the streets of Rajasthan became quite popular in November last year.
Here's how people on social media reacted to her video:
