Chandradhar Das of Assam, Who Couldn’t ‘Prove’ Nationality, Dies

The then 102-year-old Chandradhar Das was taken to the detention camp in Silchar Central Jail in May 2018. As his health condition started deteriorating, he was given bail after three months on humanitarian grounds.

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed in Parliament in December 2019, the family was hopeful that Chandradhar Das would finally get his Indian citizenship. His only wish was that, he wanted to die as an Indian.

But it was not to be. On 14 December Chandradhar Das died in his home in Amraghat.