‘Ask Your Father’: Nitish Kumar’s Indirect Jibe at RJD’s Tejashwi

While the Bihar chief minister did not take any names, he was referring to Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. The Quint While the Bihar chief minister did not take any names, he was seemingly referring to Tejashwi Yadav’s parents: former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and two time chief minister Rabri Devi. | (Photo Courtesy: Screengrab/Twitter/Nitish Kumar) India While the Bihar chief minister did not take any names, he was referring to Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

While addressing a rally in Bihar’s Begusarai on Saturday, 24 October, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an indirect reference to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and said "ask your father or mother if they made any schools or colleges when they had the chance.” In the live stream aired on Kumar’s official Twitter handle, he can be heard saying, “Other people got an opportunity to govern. What did they do? Was one school or college built? If you want to study today, ask your father or mother? Was there a school? Was a college built all this time?”

While the Bihar chief minister did not take any names, he was seemingly referring to Yadav’s parents: former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and two-time chief minister Rabri Devi.

Lalu has been in judicial custody in Jharkhand in a corruption scandal and was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the cases. "... governed, made ill-gotten money and when went to jail, made the wife sit down on the chair. This is what has been happening in Bihar. But today, in my government, if there is anyone who does anything wrong... any man who breaks the law... he will go straight inside (to jail)," Kumar added.

Past Instances of Nitish Targeting Lalu

Earlier, Tejashwi had said that his party will keep up the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs. Responding to the question posed by NDA on funds, he said Bihar has a budget of Rs 2.13 lakh crore and the Nitish Kumar government manages to spend just 60 percent of it.

Targeting Lalu, Kumar had asked if Tejashwi would use the money from “the same scam for which you are in jail” to pay for their salaries, <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/bihar-assembly-election-apne-baap-se-pucho-maata-se-pucho-nitish-kumars-latest-swipe-at-tejashwi-yadav-2315156?pfrom=home-topscroll">NDTV</a> reported.

Meanwhile, Kumar was seen losing his cool at an election rally in Saran district on Wednesday when some people at the venue raised 'Lalu zindabad' slogans. At a gathering held to campaign for long-time RJD leader and Lalu Yadav aide, Chandrika Rai, who recently crossed over to the ruling JDU, a furious Kumar was heard saying, "Do not do this nonsense here. If you don't want to vote, don't vote." Bihar will be going to polls on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November, and the results will be announced on 10 November.