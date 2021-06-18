‘Govt Scared of Our Intention to Question Them’: Asif Iqbal Tanha

Charged under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Law (UAPA), student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Thursday, 17 June.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Charged under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Law (UAPA), student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Thursday, 17 June, along with Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal.
The Delhi High Court Bench, consisting of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani, categorically noted that the state failed to produce evidence to show that the three accused prima facie committed a terror offence as envisaged under the UAPA.
Speaking exclusively with The Quint, Tanha said that the court’s judgment is the answer to the investigations conducted by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.
"They tried to prolong our bail, but the right to dissent cannot be silenced," Tanha expressed.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has been investigating a case registered under FIR 59, which makes the case that communal violence which erupted in parts of North-East Delhi was a "conspiracy" by activists protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The Jamia Millia Islamia student, who had been languishing in a prison for over a year also said: "Everyone is mentally and physically tortured in jail."
Upon being asked his opinion on the media trials that followed his indictment, he said, "A large section of the media has lost its conscience."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 18 Jun 2021,03:46 PM IST