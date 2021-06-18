‘Govt Scared of Our Intention to Question Them’: Asif Iqbal Tanha

Charged under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Law (UAPA), student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Thursday, 17 June, along with Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal.

The Delhi High Court Bench, consisting of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani, categorically noted that the state failed to produce evidence to show that the three accused prima facie committed a terror offence as envisaged under the UAPA.

Speaking exclusively with The Quint, Tanha said that the court’s judgment is the answer to the investigations conducted by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.