'Don't Want Z-Category Security, Book Attackers Under UAPA': Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, 4 February, said in the Lok Sabha that he did not want the Z-category security offered by the Centre.
Photo: Ajay Rana / PTI
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, 4 February, said in the Lok Sabha that he did not want Z-category security, and questioned why his alleged attackers had not been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) yet.
His comments came hours after the central government reviewed Owaisi's security and offered him the Z-category security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Shots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle near a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, 3 February. The Hyderabad MP was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident occurred.
Earlier, the police had arrested two men, Sachin Sharma and Shubham, in connection with the case, and sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
"There are two Indias. One is full of love. The other is one of hatred. I am not scared of dying. I don't want Z-category security. Make me an A category citizen. I want to live freely. I want to speak freely. Even if I am shot, I am fine. If the poor people of India are saved, Owaisi is saved," he said.
According to the police, Sachin and Shubham said that they carried out the act upon being hurt by the 'anti-Hindu statements' of Owaisi, and that they were 'hardcore Hindus'.
Speaking about the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP), he said, "UP population will answer to hatred with love. Radicalisation will harm you. Right-wing terrorism will increase. That's all I want to say," he added.
Owaisi later said on Friday that "many people" were behind those two shooters.
"A so-called 'dharma sansad' was recently held in Prayagraj where people stood up and talked about killing me. Why isn't the government acting against these elements?" he said.
"I had asked this in the Parliament in 2015 to establish a de-radicalisation group for all religions. Radicalisation killed Mahatma Gandhi, our two former PMs, and many other leaders," he added.
On Thursday, taking to Twitter, Owaisi shared a visual of the bullet marks on his car and wrote that four rounds were fired. Thereafter, he added:
"There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I got out in another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah."
Owaisi had said that he was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithore, Meerut (UP) when the firing took place. He further said that the tyres of his vehicle were punctured.
Owaisi has also reportedly requested the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into the shooting incident.
The incident comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are slated to take place early this month. Owaisi had, on 22 January, announced an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)