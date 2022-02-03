'Shots Fired at My Vehicle, Tyres Punctured': Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, 3 February, said that shots were fired at his vehicle near a toll-plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident took place.
As per ANI, Owaisi said:
He further said that the tyres of his vehicle were punctured.
"I left on another vehicle," the Hyderabad MP added.
The incident comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are slated to take place early this month. Owaisi had, on 22 January, announced an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.
