'Shots Fired at My Vehicle, Tyres Punctured': Asaduddin Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP was en route to Delhi after an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident occurred.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, 3 February, said that shots were fired at his vehicle near a toll-plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident took place.

As per ANI, Owaisi said:

"I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). Three-four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of three-four people."

He further said that the tyres of his vehicle were punctured.

"I left on another vehicle," the Hyderabad MP added.

The incident comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are slated to take place early this month. Owaisi had, on 22 January, announced an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.

