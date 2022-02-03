'Shots Fired at My Vehicle, Tyres Punctured': Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, 3 February, said that shots were fired at his vehicle near a toll-plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident took place.

As per ANI, Owaisi said: