NewsClick Editor Prabir Purkayastha Moves Delhi Court Seeking Copy of FIR

Arrested NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha on Wednesday, 4 October, moved a petition in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking the First Information Report (FIR).

The news portal has alleged that it has not been provided with a copy of the FIR registered against them.

"We have not been provided with a copy of the FIR, or informed about the exact particulars of the offences with which we have been charged. Electronic devices were seized from the NewsClick premises and homes of employees, without any adherence to due process such as the provision of seizure memos, hash values of the seized data, or even copies of the data. NewsClick’s office has also been sealed in a blatant attempt at preventing us from continuing our reporting," NewsClick said in a statement.