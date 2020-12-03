Anvay Naik Case: Arnab Seeks Stay from HC on Filing Chargesheet 

Republic TV CEO and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has filed an application requesting the Bombay High Court to halt the filing of chargesheet and other legal proceedings of the Anvay Naik abetment of suicide case of 2018.

Goswami has also urged the High Court to transfer the investigation of the case to an independent agency or the CBI if the stay is not granted, citing “malafide” intent of the Maharashtra Government, and the “illegal manner” of his arrest on 4 November, 2020.

The matter has been listed for hearing before the Bombay High Court on 10 December.