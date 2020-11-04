Arnab Arrested: Late Anvay Naik’s Wife Thanks Maharashtra Police

After Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra police on Wednesday, 4 November, for alleged abetment of suicide of an interior designer and the death of his mother, his wife thanked the Maharashtra police and said that she ‘kept a lot of patience.’

“I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come in my life. I kept a lot of patience. Although my husband and mother-in-law will not come back with this but they are still alive for me,” said Akshita Naik, wife of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik as quoted by ANI.

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.