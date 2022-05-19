Aurangabad: ASI Shuts Aurangzeb’s Tomb for 5 Days as MNS Questions Its Existence

Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad was on Thursday, 19 May, closed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for five days.

This came after a mosque committee of the area tried locking the place, a day ago on Wednesday, officials said, as per The Indian Express.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesperson Gajanan Kale, on Tuesday, had questioned the need for the existence of such a monument.