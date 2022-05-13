‘Don’t Want To Lose Another Masjid’: Owaisi on Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict

Owaisi's remarks came after a Varanasi court while hearing the matter on Thursday said that the survey and video inspection inside the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and the report needs to be submitted by 17 May.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, 12 May, termed the Gyanvapi Mosque verdict a "blatant violation" of the Places of Worship Act 1991.
Owaisi's remarks came after a Varanasi court while hearing the matter on Thursday said that the survey and video inspection inside the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and the report needs to be submitted by 17 May. The court in Varanasi also added two advocates to the survey commission.
Owaisi added that the court's decision is also a violation of the Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute.
He was quoted as saying, "This is a blatant violation and I hope that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Masjid committee would go to the Supreme Court. I have lost one Babri Masjid and I don't want to lose another masjid,” news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, "This all is happening to gain political benefits, these issues will break the country. After Ram temple, now peace is needed."
(With inputs from ANI.)