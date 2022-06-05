‘Arab Reaction Must Have Stung’: Oppn as BJP Suspends Sharma, Expels Jindal

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled their Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal from the party's primary membership, ostensibly for their derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad, Opposition leaders were quick to point out that the Arab world's reaction must have prompted the BJP to take such a step.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, "The reaction in the Arab world must have really stung."