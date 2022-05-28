'Getting Death Threats': Nupur Sharma After Being Accused of Hate-Mongering

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma is in the eye of the storm and has said she is receiving death threats after allegedly making controversial remarks on a TV prime time show. A clip from Sharma’s appearance on a Times Now debate was shared by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on his Twitter on Friday.
In the video, Sharma can be heard mocking Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
Sharma, however, responded to Zubair’s tweet calling it “selectively-edited.”
Following this, Sharma made a separate tweet saying she has been getting “continuous death and beheading threats” since the video was tweeted. She also tagged the Delhi Police.
“There is a so-called fact checker who has started to vitiate atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited & selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since, I've been receiving death & rape threats, incl beheading threats against me & family members (sic),” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Delhi Police acknowledged Sharma's complaint.
Pratik Sinha, the other co-founder of Alt News on Saturday tweeted a thread where he called Sharma’s accusations of Zubair having tweeted an edited video of hers “completely false” and “a lie.”
In one of the tweets, Sinha has shared the video of the news debate in question from the Times Now YouTube channel, which has now been made private by the channel.
“It can be clearly seen that the video posted by @zoo_bear is exactly the same video as downloaded from the @TimesNow YouTube channel, and there is no editing or obfuscation,” Sinha has written.
“Moreover, @zoo_bear is not responsible for the alleged threats by Twitter users against @NupurSharmaBJP, or how they react after watching the video,” Sinha further added.
The channel Times Now has distanced itself from Sharma's comments on its prime time show.
"We urge participants on our debates to maintain restraint and not indulge in unparliamentary language against fellow panelists," the channel tweeted.
Times Now editor Navika Kumar, who was moderating the discussion called the death threats to Sharma "unacceptable."
