Apps Ban: China Claims India Using ‘National Security’ as Excuse

Angered by India’s latest ban on 43 more Chinese apps, China claimed that India was repeatedly using ‘national security’ as an ‘excuse to prohibit some Mobile Apps with Chinese background,’ in a statement released in 25 November.
Urging the government to restore trade relations for mutual benefit, Chinese spokesperson Ji Rong stated:
“We hope the Indian side provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules.”Ji Rong, Spokesperson, Chinese Embassy
The Chinese embassy further claimed that the Chinese government has "always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals."
The official statement added:
“China and India are the opportunities of development to each other rather than threats. Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation.”Ji Rong, Spokesperson, Chinese Embassy
This statement comes a day after India blocked 43 mobile applications with Chinese background including AliExpress, Alibaba Workbench, DingTalk, among others. In total, the Indian government has banned over 150 Chinese applications so far, including TikTok, WeChat and PubG, over data security issues.
India and China remain locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since June.
