Apps Ban: China Claims India Using ‘National Security’ as Excuse

The statement from the Chinese embassy spokesperson comes a day after India banned 43 more Chinese apps. The Quint The govt says the apps indulged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, etc. | (Illustration: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) India The statement from the Chinese embassy spokesperson comes a day after India banned 43 more Chinese apps.

Angered by India’s latest ban on 43 more Chinese apps, China claimed that India was repeatedly using ‘national security’ as an ‘excuse to prohibit some Mobile Apps with Chinese background,’ in a statement released in 25 November. Urging the government to restore trade relations for mutual benefit, Chinese spokesperson Ji Rong stated:

“We hope the Indian side provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules.” Ji Rong, Spokesperson, Chinese Embassy

The Chinese embassy further claimed that the Chinese government has "always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals."

The official statement added:

“China and India are the opportunities of development to each other rather than threats. Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation.” Ji Rong, Spokesperson, Chinese Embassy