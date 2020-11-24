Indian Govt Bans 43 More Chinese Apps, Including Alibaba’s

The govt said that the apps indulged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, etc. The Quint The govt says the apps indulged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, etc. | (Illustration: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) India The govt said that the apps indulged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, etc.

The Indian government has blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, including Alibaba services, citing threat to national security. The government’s press release said, “Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order.”

Here is a list of all the apps that have been banned on 24 November:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II