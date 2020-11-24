Indian Govt Bans 43 More Chinese Apps, Including Alibaba’s


The govt said that the apps indulged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, etc.
The Quint
The govt says the apps indulged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, etc. | (Illustration: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
India

The Indian government has blocked 43 more Chinese mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, including Alibaba services, citing threat to national security.

The government’s press release said, “Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order.”

Here is a list of all the apps that have been banned on 24 November:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II
Also read: ‘Violates Interests of Investors’: China Opposes India’s App Ban

The Indian government has, so far, banned more than 150 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat and PubG. The ban on these apps came amid tensions with China in the Ladakh region.

Published: 24 Nov 2020,05:23 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT