AP: 4 Cong Workers Arrested After Black Balloons Released Near PM Modi's Chopper

A purported video of the incident shows black balloons being released in the flight path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Four Congress workers were arrested after black balloons were released in the flight path of a helicopter carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Monday, 4 July.
A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the balloons being released as PM Modi's Mi-17 helicopter passes by.
The police said that two Congress workers, Rajeev Ratan and Ravi Prakash, climbed a building which was under construction around 4.5 kms away from the airport and released the balloons - around five minutes after the PM's departure. While Prakash was taken into custody, Ratan is said to be absconding.
The accused were booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.
The police also denied any breach of security in the matter.
A police force comprising 800 personnel had been posted at the airport to provide security cover of the prime minister, news agency PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)