Crippling Fear of Police Dampens Tuticorin’s Seething Anger 

People living in villages Kumarareddypuram, Therku Veerapandiya Puram, Sankaraperi, Pandaram Patti, all in a 5-kilometre radius from the Sterlite company, have alleged that police have been frequently arresting people.



They say that police have been knocking on their doors even during the wee hours of the night, and arresting men. When asked for the reason for the arrest, the police have said that they have been tracking people based on pictures and videos shown on media channels. These people were booked for causing arson and damaging public property.