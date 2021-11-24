Anti-Corruption Raid Uncovers Pipeline Full of Cash in Bengaluru Official's Home

During a raid by Karnataka's Anti-Corruption Bureau, bundles of cash were pulled out from a drainage pipeline outside the residence of Shantha Gowda Biradar, a Public Works Development (PWD) engineer from Bengaluru, NDTV reported.

As per information received by the Bureau, the engineer had hidden money in pipelines. Video of a plumber digging out the currency emerged on social media on Wednesday, 24 November.

The raid was reportedly part of the statewide crackdown on allegedly corrupt government officials.