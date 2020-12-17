Another Farmer Dies Allegedly of Cold at Delhi’s Protest Site

A farmer from Punjab protesting near the Delhi-Haryana border passed away on Thursday, 17 December, allegedly due to cold winter waves. The 37-year-old man was found dead at the site where thousands of farmers have been protesting for 22 days against the three contentious farm laws.

The man was a father to three children aged 10, 12 and 14 years, reported NDTV.



The reports of death emerged hours after a 65-year-old Sikh priest allegedly died by suicide near the protest site at Delhi-Haryana border. Baba Ram Singh, from a Gurdwara in Haryana, had strongly supported the protests and has left a note which states that he "couldn't see the ordeals of farmers" who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently passed farm laws.