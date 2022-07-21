Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Qualifies for Finals of World Athletics Championships

Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani qualified for the World Championships finals after coming up with a throw of 59.60m on her last attempt in Eugene on Thursday, 21 July.

Rani was on the verge of an early exit after starting with a foul throw and then achieving a below par 55.35m in her second attempt but managed to send her spear to 59.60m, which was well below her season's best but good enough to push her into the finals.