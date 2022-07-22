Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Maiden World Championships Final With 88.39m Throw

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday, 22 July, qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a first attempt throw.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Neeraj Chopra)
The 24-year-old Indian opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and launched his spear over 88.39 metres to achieve his third career-best throw.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
