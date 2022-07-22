Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Maiden World Championships Final With 88.39m Throw

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Maiden World Championships Final With 88.39m Throw

The 24-year-old opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round at the World Athletics Championships.
The Quint
Sports
Published:

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday, 22 July, qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a first attempt throw.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Neeraj Chopra)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday, 22 July, qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a first attempt throw.</p></div>

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday, 22 July, qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a first attempt throw covering 88.39 metres at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

The 24-year-old Indian opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and launched his spear over 88.39 metres to achieve his third career-best throw.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT