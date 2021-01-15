Hazare Writes to PM, to Launch ‘Last Hunger Strike’ for Farmers

In support of the protesting farmers, activist Anna Hazare on Thursday, 14 January, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his intent to launch the “last hunger strike” of his life on the farmers’ issues, reported PTI.

Insisting on people’s participation in the drafting of legislations, Hazare told PTI that the new farm laws do not conform to “democratic values”.

Without specifying a date, Hazare in his letter to the PM said that he will be staging a fast in the national capital by month-end.