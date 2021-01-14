Protesting Farmers Must Participate in SC Formed Panel: MoS Agri

The government wants protesting farmers to take part in the proceedings of the Supreme Court appointed panel on the three farm laws, said Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Wednesday, 13 January.

The apex court on Tuesday stayed the controversial farm laws and formed a four-member committee to take over negotiations with the farmers and "solve the problem".

The last eight rounds of negotiations between the government and the unions have reached an impasse, and the ninth talk is scheduled on 15 January. The farmers are willing to attend the talks, but are firm on their demands for a complete repeal of the laws and a guarantee of MSP.