BJP, Maha Govt Continue to Spar Over Deshmukh’s Quarantine Claims

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have been sparring over the whereabouts of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in mid-February, Deshmukh took to Twitter on Tuesday, 23 March, to release a video statement and said that he had addressed just one press conference after being discharged from a Nagpur hospital. Deshmukh added that he had been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The clarification comes as the BJP has raised questions on MVA’s claims of Deshmukh being in quarantine in mid-February, the period in which former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has alleged that the state Home Minister met junior police officers and asked them to collect Rs 100 crores every month.