'Anguished': PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Mourn Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Social media was flooded with tributes as the entire nation mourned Lata Mangeshkar's demise.
(Image courtesy: The Quint)
"I am anguished beyond words," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 6 February, shortly after Bharat Ratna and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last.
Social media was flooded with tributes, including those from Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and BJP Chief JP Nadda, as the entire nation mourned their collective loss.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 6 February. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also wrote:
"I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi."
Home Minister Amit Shah too said that he considers himself fortunate to have received her blessing and affection from time to time.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences and pointed out that "her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans".
Other political figures including BJP president JP Nadda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took to Twitter to mourn Mangeshkar's passing and to pay tributes to the singer.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed for state funeral for late Lata Mangeshkar and said that it has left him 'heartbroken.'
Meanwhile, senior congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid his tribute by saying that "personalities like Lata Mangeshkar take birth once in a thousand years. No person is out country is left untouched by her music," ANI reported.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla expressed 'deep grief' at the late singer's passing and said, "Her songs connected people all over the world with India, breaking the barriers of language. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the whole nation."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)