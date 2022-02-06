Marriage, Rivalry, Politics: Lata Mangeshkar Covers It All In Her Last Interview

As for the number of songs I have done, to be honest I have never maintained a file of which song I have done and where. The figure quoted – of over 25,000 songs – was researched by the EMI music label.

You mention Mrs Gandhi. But every Prime Minister must have written to you.

Lata Mangeshkar: Yes, they have. And every supportive word has meant the world to me.

Have you ever been inclined towards politics?

Lata Mangeshkar: Never! I am not even remotely interested in politics. I was a Rajya Sabha M.P from 1999 onwards for six years but I did not speak a word in Parliament. I remained silent.Politics and music are as distant from each other as the earth is from the sky. Music ek nazooq dil se nikalta hai (music emanates from a tender heart). For politics, you require a different mind-set altogether.

I have often been asked to participate in election campaigns which I have refused politely. It wasn’t by personal choice that I accepted the honour of becoming a Rajya Sabha member. After ceaseless persuasion, I couldn’t keep refusing.

Shabana Azmi criticised me strongly for not attending the sessions regularly and for keeping silent. I did not respond to that. She had her perspective, I had mine. But now whenever Shabana and I meet, we are very cordial with each other. Union Minister N.K.P.Salve would also keep telling me to say something, anything, on the subject of music if need be. Now what sense would that have made? There were so many issues being debated, on the lack of water supply and the need for reaching out to rural areas. I would just listen quietly.

Were you amused by the proceedings?

Lata Mangeshkar: I kept a straight face. Debates and discussions, views and contra-views have to be respected.

You have chosen to be on Twitter. Doesn’t this make you vulnerable to trolls?

Lata Mangeshkar: I am careful. I don’t express my opinions on subjects which are beyond my comprehension. All I do is send out my wishes on birthdays, and my remembrances on death anniversaries like that of Bade Ghulam Ali Khan.

Do you have any enemies?

Lata Mangeshkar: Meaning?

Those who hold grudges?

Lata Mangeshkar: I am sure there must be some but no one comes out openly. Maybe they can’t justify the reason for their resentment.

Who has been your closest friend?

Lata Mangeshkar: Rachana Shah, my niece. She’s Meena’s daughter but I consider her my friend, my confidante.

During seven decades, would you say the 1950s and to an extent, the ‘60s were the golden period of film music?

Lata Mangeshkar: I would say it was a really quality-conscious era from the 1950s right down to the ‘70s.

But weren’t the films of the ‘70s strewn with violence? For a while, rhapsodic romances went out of the window.

Lata Mangeshkar: The wave of violence and anger in our cinema intensified only after 1975. The number of songs declined. Yet the songs which came to me had a certain measure of sense and sensibility. It’s only nowadays that there is an excessive use of English in lyrics. Hindustani zubaan (language), that blend of Urdu and Hindi, is not valued any more. Some lyricists don’t seem to be familiar with the metre and adab (manners) of lyrics, which ideally should have underpinnings of poetry.

Which songs would you pick as your most underrated ones?

Lata Mangeshkar: By underrated, I presume, you mean they weren’t as popular as they could have been. There are quite a few of them but I’d single out the song Ek Haseen Nigaah Ka composed by Hridaynath for Maya Memsaab (1993). There were two versions, one by Kumar Sanu and the other one by me. Hridaynath’s compositions are often quite intricate like the songs of Lekin (1990). Yaara Seeli Seeli became popular but it was Suniyo Jee Arj Mhariyo from the same film which was a challenge to execute.

Have you been moved to tears by any of the film songs you have rendered?

Lata Mangeshkar: Not really. I would always maintain a distance at the recordings between myself and the song’s emotional content. I would get moved but had to keep my composure. But yes, tears would well up while rendering bhajans for non-film albums. Whenever I couldn’t stop myself from crying, I would ask for a short break and return to normal.

Were there any heroines you particularly enjoyed doing the playback for?

Lata Mangeshkar: I think my voice suited Meena Kumari, especially..as well as Madhubala, Nutan and Sadhana. Nargis had a strong bass in her voice, yet on the screen she emoted so beautifully that the songs clicked majorly. In later years, Kajol has added a special magic to the songs playbacked by me.

Yash Chopra would often tell me, “Lata, your voice can suit the character of an underprivileged woman as well as that of a queen.” He was always very generous with his praise, assigning me all the songs for the female artistes in Veer-Zaara (2004).

Lore has it that Raj Kapoor was so fascinated by your voice that his Satyam Shivam Sundaram was inspired by you.

Lata Mangeshkar: Fascination isn’t the right word. All I can tell you is that he went to the extent of asking me to act in the lead role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

I was shocked. Me and a heroine? I said no. I learnt that the part, which Zeenat Aman played, was also offered to Hema Malini, who didn’t agree because she wasn’t comfortable about wearing the costumes to go with the character. Mind you, this is just hearsay.

According to chronicled facts, circa 1973 there was a fall-out between Mohammed Rafi and you over the matter of getting royalties from the music companies.

Lata Mangeshkar: Because of that fall-out as you call it, singers continue to get royalties right to this day. I initiated the conversation about royalties for playback singers. Mukesh, Talat Mehmood and Mubarak Begum were with me on this issue. Mohammed Rafi, Mahendra Kapoor and some other artistes weren’t. Hot words were exchanged. Rafi saab said, “I will never sing with Lata again,” and I retaliated by saying, “I won’t sing with him either.” This went on for three years till Shankar-Jaikishen organised a patch-up, Rafi saab and I came together to sing for Palkon ki Chhaon Mein (1977). We recorded so many songs together with so many composers after that. We would laugh over our difference of opinion, all was well.

Could you confirm your personal favourites as mentioned by you in interviews?

Lata Mangeshkar: No artiste can have a ‘favourite favourite’. So many favourites elude me as I have to give instant answers in interviews. So, the favourites which have been listed are based on their connect with the public and those which are expected to be heard ‘live’ at concerts. If I were not to sing Aayega Aanewala, Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil (Bees Saal Baad,1962), Naina Barse Rimjhim and Lag Ja Gale (Woh Kaun Thi, 1964) and Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (Mughal-e-Azam, 1960), people would go home, disappointed. Concerts require intense rehearsals and stamina, I loved singing ‘live’ but I never know when I’ll do a concert again. Currently, there are no immediate plans.

A trace – or should I say the hangover? – of Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi can be found in every playback singer even now.

Lata Mangeshkar: You’re saying that, I am not. And you’re right. Koshish zaroor karte hain (Attempts are made). I’ve been very fond of the songs of Kavita Krishnamoorthy, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan. Alka keeps in touch and was telling me the other day that she’s cut down drastically on film songs, it’s just not the same. I should keep up with the latest lot of singers. I haven’t and it’s my loss. I’ve heard of Arijit Singh but haven’t heard his songs yet.

I should keep myself updated, even with films. Can you imagine, the last one I saw was Salman Khan’s Dabangg (2010)? At most, I watch the news on TV and oh yes, I’m majorly addicted to the series CID ever since it started over 19 years ago. The cast and crew drop by at my place during the Ganpati puja every year.

Do you keep up with your riyaaz (music practice) every morning?

Lata Mangeshkar: I should but don’t. I do my riyaaz now only in my dreams. Otherwise once in a rare while I join Usha and Hridaynath when they’re doing their daily riyaaz. I had fallen ill a couple of years ago, I had to slow down. Now I’m fine, I’m thinking of a project: a collection of ghazals. I’m in the process of selecting them. I have sung the ghazals of Mirza Ghalib often but only one by Mir Taqi Mir – Dikhayee Diye Yunh (Bazaar, 1982) composed by Khayyam. I’d like to do sing more of Mir, and of Iqbal.

A doctor told me that you have a perfect set of 32 teeth. Amazing. How do you look after yourself?

Lata Mangeshkar: It’s hilarious that you should know that my 32 teeth are fine, thank you. I’ve been blessed. I should exercise but don’t. All I do is an hour of yoga and meditation, besides regulating my diet.

It’s quite ironical that you live in one of the noisiest neighbourhoods of the city, facing the Peddar Road flyover which teems with traffic 24 x7.

Lata Mangeshkar: When Asha and I bought adjacent apartments on the first floor of Prabhu Kunj, Peddar Road was one of the quietest neighbourhoods of Bombay. Now, it’s just the opposite. Asha has moved to a high-rise tower in Lower Parel. I bought a house there too but just couldn’t bring myself to leaving Prabhu Kunj. I cannot uproot myself, I cannot leave my memories here and start all over again.

Moreover, there’s so much stuff here in my house – porcelain, vases, artefacts -- that it resembles a shop. To leave this ‘shop’ is unthinkable.

Is it your sense of humour or prudishness that you have covered up your six Filmfare Award trophies – draped a sari around them since the design suggests a nude woman?

Lata Mangeshkar: Now that’s hilarious too. I did notice that the statuettes are nangi (nude) but it was my sister Meena who got the brilliant idea of dressing them up in saris. So, there they are looking quite modest in saris.

You have chosen to remain single. Do you ever feel lonely?

Lata Mangeshkar: Only my mother would keep badgering me to get married. Finally, she gave up on me. My family has meant much more than marriage. That said, I wouldn’t be a human being if I didn’t feel lonely at times. All of us do, whether single or married. Loneliness, being alone, can be damaging. Fortunately, I’m constantly surrounded by my loved ones.

Have you ever fallen in love?

Lata Mangeshkar: Only with my work. And I have loved my mere apne, my family. Nothing and no one else.

If you were to be given one wish, what would you ask for?

Lata Mangeshkar: I do believe in punarjanam (rebirth). Yet, when I am dead and gone, I certainly do not wish to be born again. Mujhe bhagwan dubara janam nahin de toh achha hai. One lifetime is enough.