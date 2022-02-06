Watch: A Tribute to India's Voice, the Legendary Lata Mangeshkar

A video tribute to the one and only legendary Lata Mangeshkar.
Updated:

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; modified by The Quint)

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February 2022, aged 92 after being hospitalised for COVID. The Bharat Ratna awardee has lent her voice to over 25,000 songs in a career spanning decades. Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, was originally named Hema but was later renamed as Lata inspired by one of her father's plays.

Having worked with a number of composers including Laxmikant-Pyarelal, SD Burman, and RD Burman, Lata voiced several Bollywood actors including Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Rekha, Hema Malini and Kajol.

Watch the video for a look at Lata Mangeshkar's life, career, and memorable achievements.

Published: 06 Feb 2022,10:46 AM IST
