‘Such Things Happen’: Andhra Home Minister on Repalle Gang Rape, Receives Flak

There have been two incidents of gang rape at railway stations in the state in the last two weeks. On 16 April, a young woman from Maharashtra who was at the Gurazala railway station in Palnadu district with her child was raped.

The police have nabbed two accused in connection with the incident. On 1 May, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was raped at the Repalle railway station in Bapatla district, and police arrested three persons, including a minor.

When the Repalle incident happened, some reports suggested that the woman’s husband was unable to get help from railway police and others present nearby, and the accused had assaulted the woman and escaped by the time he returned with the police.

While the Home Minister admitted to a shortage of police personnel and stated that security has been increased, she said the incident was unrelated to the number of railway police personnel available at the stations.