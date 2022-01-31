Minor Girl Dies by Suicide After Alleging Sexual Harassment by TDP Leader

A 14-year-old girl died by suicide in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, after she alleged sexual harassment by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader. The minor girl was found dead on Saturday, 29 January, at her home in the Bhavanipuram area.

The police later recovered a note from her bedroom, in which she has stated that Vinod Jain, who lived in the same building as her, sexually harassed her for over two months.

Jain, who had represented the party from the 37th division of Vijayawada (West) constituency, was suspended from TDP on 30 January.