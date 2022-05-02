Andhra Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Kidnapped in Front of Kin at Train Station, Raped

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly abducted by three men in front of her family and gangraped at Repalla Railway Station in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday night, 30 April.

The three accused, including a juvenile, have been arrested by the police and a case has been lodged against them under Sections 376D (gangrape), 307 (attempt to murder), and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, said a report by The New Indian Express.