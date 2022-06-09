'Negative Impact on Farmers': Amul Asks Narendra Modi To Delay Plastic Straw Ban

Amul has urged the government to delay a proposed ban on small plastic straws, alleging that the move will have a “negative impact” on farmers and milk consumers.
(Photo: iStock)
Amul, India's largest dairy company, has urged the Union government to delay a proposed ban on small plastic straws, alleging that the move will have a “negative impact” on farmers and milk consumers in the country, Reuters reported.
The move has alarmed Amul, as well as global beverage giants such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, especially since the Modi government refused to change its position and instead, asked the companies to move to alternative straws, according to an earlier Reuters report.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) markets its milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand.
Sodhi, in a letter to the prime minister, wrote that a delay would act as “huge relief and benefits” to almost 10 crore dairy farmers who “safeguard our food security in terms of milk and milk products.”
"The plastic straw in our butter milk and lassi is attached to tetra pack. It is part of primary packaging," he added.
"So we have urged the Environment Ministry to include it as part of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and recycling," Sodhi said.
"Paper straws are not available in domestic market. We don't have capacity. We are not getting paper straws in international market," he said.
Sodhi mentioned that the $8 billion Amul group may have to sell straw-less packs once the ban comes into force on 1 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)