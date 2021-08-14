Govt Notifies Rules to Prohibit Various Single-Use Plastic Items From July '22

The government on Friday, 13 August, notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, prohibiting identified single-use plastic items by 2022.

"Thickness of plastic carry bags is to increase from 50 to 75 microns from 30 September 2021 and to 120 microns with effect from 31 December 2022," a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change said. The Gazette notification for the same that was issued late on Wednesday also has 'Guidelines for Extended Producer Responsibility given legal force.'