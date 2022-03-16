Jamia Millia Islamia Professor, 2 Others Arrested by CBI in Bribery Case

A professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University and two others have been arrested in a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh. (Image used for representational purposes.)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, 16 March, said that it has arrested a professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University posted in the Department of Civil Engineering, and two others from a private company based in Okhla, in connection with a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh.
The professor was identified as Mohammed Khalid Moin while the two others were identified as Prakhar Pawar and Abid Khan, both employees of Vyom Architect.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the professor and the two employees while accepting and giving the bribe of Rs 1 lakh.
The official said that searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.
"The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court at Delhi," said the CBI official.